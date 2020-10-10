08 power pilferers booked

A youngster was crushed to death while another two sustained serious injuries in a collision between truck and tractor trolley here on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :FESCO task force has caught more eight persons involved in electricity theft and meter tampering.

Police source said on Saturday that FESCO Task force team conducted raids at Kotmomin, Lalyani and chak 102-SB and caught red handed 08 people involved in meter tampering and stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were identified as Zakaullah, Muhammad Waqar, Amir Ali, Riaz,Feroz Ali, Rafique, Ghulam Dastagir and Ramzan. On the reports of FESCO authorities, police haveregistered separate cases against them.