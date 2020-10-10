UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

08 Power Pilferers Booked

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 12:45 PM

08 power pilferers booked

A youngster was crushed to death while another two sustained serious injuries in a collision between truck and tractor trolley here on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :FESCO task force has caught more eight persons involved in electricity theft and meter tampering.

Police source said on Saturday that FESCO Task force team conducted raids at Kotmomin, Lalyani and chak 102-SB and caught red handed 08 people involved in meter tampering and stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were identified as Zakaullah, Muhammad Waqar, Amir Ali, Riaz,Feroz Ali, Rafique, Ghulam Dastagir and Ramzan. On the reports of FESCO authorities, police haveregistered separate cases against them.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Amir Ali From FESCO

Recent Stories

Astana-Format Talks on Syrian Settlement May Be He ..

3 minutes ago

Youngster crushed to death, two injured

3 minutes ago

KP police arrests suspect in rape and murder of Ch ..

33 minutes ago

Khangoshvili, Killed in Berlin, Was Wanted by Russ ..

3 minutes ago

Magnificent Hamdan Sports Complex celebrates 10th ..

42 minutes ago

AJK President calls for transforming Kashmir strug ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.