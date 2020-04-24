0.85 metric ton wheat to be procured from Bahawalpur Division: Minister Food

(@FahadShabbir)

The target of procuring 0.85 million metric ton wheat has been set for Bahawalpur Division. This was told by Senior Minister Punjab, Minister for Food Abdul Aleem Khan in a briefing at Circuit House here today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The target of procuring 0.85 million metric ton wheat has been set for Bahawalpur Division. This was told by Senior Minister Punjab, Minister for food Abdul Aleem Khan in a briefing at Circuit House here today.

He told that per acre production has been 25 per cent more than expectation therefore, it was likely to increase the wheat procurement target. He said that every grain of wheat will be bought from farmers and they will be paid for their product.

He said that steps have been taken to stop the smuggling of wheat and strict action will be taken against hoarding of wheat.

He said that wheat procurement targets are monitored through software and it is expected that targets will be achieved before time.

Earlier, Senior Minister was briefed by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry on wheat procurement in Bahawalpur Division. Secretary Food Punjab Waqas Ali Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed and other officers were also present at the occasion.