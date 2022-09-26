UrduPoint.com

0.8m Children Enrolled In Govt Schools During Ongoing Admission Drive: Tarakai

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2022 | 03:00 PM

0.8m children enrolled in govt schools during ongoing admission drive: Tarakai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Shahram Khan Tarakai on Monday said that 798333 boys and girls had been enrolled in ongoing enrollment campaign across the province. He said the enrollment campaign was started in August and extended till September 10, due to flood situation in various districts of the province.

The enrollment campaign started on 1 August that ended successfully on 10 September. Out of the total, including the merged tribal areas, 798333 boys and girls got admissions in govt schools of which 109,000 students were from private schools, which is an outstanding achievement, the provincial minister told and added, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education department has started admission campaign under the "Parhega to Barega Khyber Pakhtunkhwa" in all schools of the province to increase literacy rate and enroll dropout students.

Talking APP, he said,"Admission continue in both first and second shift schools together so that the children working in the first shift can also get an opportunity to study.

" He said that this year the entire admission campaign system would be digitized for which the Education Department has created an app and complete data of all children would be available online on the dashboard.

All the record of the newly admitted students promoted to middle, high and higher secondary level along with complete details will be registered, he expressed.

The education minister said this year, a target of enrolling one million children has been set for which admission campaign will be conducted at every district, tehsil, village council and circle level, adding that the admission campaign would be conducted door-to-door by local elders, senior students, parents, teachers, council members, scouts and school heads.

Regarding educational facilities, the education minister said that the schools would have free textbooks, excellent educational facilities and competent teachers. The government has fulfilled its responsibility, he added. He appealed to the people to fulfill their responsibility by enrolling their children in schools.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Flood Circle August September All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM h ..

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM house: Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as f ..

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as finance minister

2 hours ago
 Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as cre ..

Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as credible partner: PM

3 hours ago
 Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th September 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.