09 Criminals Held, Drugs & Weapons Seized

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 08:18 PM

09 criminals held, drugs & weapons seized

Islamabad Capital Police apprehended nine criminals, including five drug peddlers, involved in various criminal activities over the past 24 hours and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police apprehended nine criminals, including five drug peddlers, involved in various criminal activities over the past 24 hours and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

A spokesperson told APP that teams from Karachi Company, Sabzi Mandi, Sihala, Lohi Bher, and Shahzad Town police stations took action against individuals involved in illegal weapons possession and drug peddling.

During the operation, police arrested nine suspects and seized 2,991 grams of heroin, 210 grams of ice, and a pistol with ammunition from them.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan said the Islamabad Police are committed to ensuring the safety of citizens and will not allow any elements to disrupt peace in the Federal capital.

"Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens remains our top priority," he added.

/APP-rzr-mkz

