09 Criminals Held, Drugs & Weapons Seized
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 08:18 PM
Islamabad Capital Police apprehended nine criminals, including five drug peddlers, involved in various criminal activities over the past 24 hours and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police apprehended nine criminals, including five drug peddlers, involved in various criminal activities over the past 24 hours and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.
A spokesperson told APP that teams from Karachi Company, Sabzi Mandi, Sihala, Lohi Bher, and Shahzad Town police stations took action against individuals involved in illegal weapons possession and drug peddling.
During the operation, police arrested nine suspects and seized 2,991 grams of heroin, 210 grams of ice, and a pistol with ammunition from them.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan said the Islamabad Police are committed to ensuring the safety of citizens and will not allow any elements to disrupt peace in the Federal capital.
"Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens remains our top priority," he added.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Islamabad Model Jail nears completion: CDA Chairman reviews progress
Sindh government to hold annual Thar sports festival to promote local talent
Standing Committee on Industries, Commerce meets
Man gets four years imprisonment for injuring woman with axe
PML-N GB delegation meets Rana Sanaullah
Texas child dies in measles outbreak, first US fatality in years
Hollywood giant Gene Hackman and wife found dead at home
PINS to inaugurate "Almas Bashir Research and Auditory Office" soon
Sindh Cabinet approves establishment of Dow Science Foundation, other proposals: ..
Police recover 11-kg hashish
09 criminals held, drugs & weapons seized
Commissioner expresses displeasure over lack of cleanliness in Hospital
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad Model Jail nears completion: CDA Chairman reviews progress1 second ago
-
Sindh government to hold annual Thar sports festival to promote local talent3 seconds ago
-
Man gets four years imprisonment for injuring woman with axe6 minutes ago
-
PML-N GB delegation meets Rana Sanaullah6 minutes ago
-
PINS to inaugurate "Almas Bashir Research and Auditory Office" soon6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves establishment of Dow Science Foundation, other proposals: Shrajeel10 minutes ago
-
Police recover 11-kg hashish2 minutes ago
-
09 criminals held, drugs & weapons seized2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner expresses displeasure over lack of cleanliness in Hospital2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan scales up climate resilience with DAP for Badin, Dera Ghazi Khan10 minutes ago
-
SCCI Supports FPCCI's Budget Proposals2 minutes ago
-
Electoral gender gap shrinks to 7.4% from 11.8 % in seven years:CEC2 minutes ago