09 dead, 1104 injured in 1065 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :At least nine people were killed and 1,104 injured in 1,065 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this 596 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 508 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said the spokesperson for Rescue 1122 on Friday.

Further, the analysis showed that 509 drivers, 35 underage drivers, 159 pedestrians, and 445 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 252 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 245 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 80 Gujranwala in with 77 victims and at third Multan with 78 RTCs and 83 victims.

According to the data 927 motorbikes, 65 auto-rickshaws, 96 motorcars, 27 vans, 13 passenger buses, 28 trucks and 96 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.