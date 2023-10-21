09 drug dealers arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Police have arrested 09 drug dealers and recovered more than 10 kg of drugs from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police recovered 2.2 kg from Basharat and 1.5 kg was recovered from Babar while 700 grams of charas from Osama and 510 grams of charas was recovered from Amjad.

Similarly, Sadiqabad police held Muhammad Faiz and recovered 1.7 kg of drugs from his possession.

While Pirwadhai police nabbed Kamal and recovered 1.4 kg of drugs from his custody.

Following the operation, Gujjar Khan police recovered 850 grams of charas from Intizar Khan.

Dhamyal police recovered 560 grams of charas from Muhammad Faisal.

Ganjmandi police recovered 530 grams of charas from Muhammad Zaman. police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was underway.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciated the performance of police teams and said that the arrested accused will be challaned with solid evidence and will be punished.

He made it clear that the crackdown will be continued against drug dealers till the elimination of drugs.