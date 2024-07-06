Open Menu

09 Gamblers Apprehended During Crackdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2024 | 08:30 PM

09 gamblers apprehended during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Police have apprehended nine gamblers and recovered bet amount Rs 33,000, 05 mobile phones from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Taxila police conducted raid and arrested those gamblers were identified as Asad, Umar, Adnan, Basharat, Iftikhar, Nisar, Shaukat, Tanveer, and Zeeshan,

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started further investigation.

SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz commended the Taxila police for their successful operation.

He assured that the suspects would be presented in court with solid evidence to ensure they are punished.

Emphasizing that gambling is the root of other social evils, he confirmed that strict action against gamblers will be continued without any discrimination.

