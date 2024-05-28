09 Gamblers Apprehended In Successful Operation
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) In a successful operation, Police have apprehended nine gamblers and recovered bet money Rs 30,000, 07 mobile phone, 04 gold rings and other valuables from their possession here on Tuesday.
Taxila police during course of action conducted raid and arrested those who were identified as Riasat, Nizakat, Ameer, Qasim, Mushtaq, Tariq, Sarfaraz, Irfan, and Kamran.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started further investigation.
The commendable efforts of the SHO Taxila and the police team were lauded by SP Pothohar, who emphasized that gambling is root cause of other crimes.
He further asserted that those involved in such illicit activities will not evade legal consequences, reaffirming the commitment to continue taking action against gamblers.
