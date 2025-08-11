Open Menu

09 Held For Violating Renting Laws

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2025 | 07:39 PM

09 held for violating renting laws

Police have arrested nine individuals for violating renting laws in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad police station here in Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Police have arrested nine individuals for violating renting laws in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad police station here in Monday.

According to police spokesman during the targeted operation, tenants without proper registration of their details were taken into custody, and cases have been lodged against them.

SP Rawal Saad Arshad commended the efforts of Sadiqabad police station and stated that the purpose of such search operations is to keep a close watch on criminal and law-breaking elements and bring them before the court. He urged citizens to ensure the registration of tenancy details in compliance with the law.

SP made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

Recent Stories

Balochistan to become center of economic, commerci ..

Balochistan to become center of economic, commercial activities of area: Governo ..

4 minutes ago
 NDMA working round-the-clock to handle disasters: ..

NDMA working round-the-clock to handle disasters: NA told

4 minutes ago
 Free medical camp for hearing, speech impaired pat ..

Free medical camp for hearing, speech impaired patients held at Al-Khidmat Hospi ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE hosts inaugural Operation Smile MENA Stude ..

UAE hosts inaugural Operation Smile MENA Student Conference 2025 in Abu Dhab ..

25 minutes ago
 DPM/FM Dar, FM Bayramov discuss trade, investment ..

DPM/FM Dar, FM Bayramov discuss trade, investment cooperation

6 minutes ago
 Turkish consul general calls on Punjab home secret ..

Turkish consul general calls on Punjab home secretary

4 minutes ago
Humid weather persists in Lahore

Humid weather persists in Lahore

4 minutes ago
 KP government launches revolutionary scheme for se ..

KP government launches revolutionary scheme for self-employment and paid interns ..

12 minutes ago
 Govt. collects Rs34b petroleum levy: Minister of S ..

Govt. collects Rs34b petroleum levy: Minister of State for Energy (Petroleum Div ..

12 minutes ago
 Timely completion of Jhalawan Medical College & Ho ..

Timely completion of Jhalawan Medical College & Hospital projects essential for ..

12 minutes ago
 Sindh Assembly unanimously passes “National Mino ..

Sindh Assembly unanimously passes “National Minorities Day” resolution

12 minutes ago
 Ali sisters vow to win more gold for Pakistan, ris ..

Ali sisters vow to win more gold for Pakistan, rise in World Squash rankings

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan