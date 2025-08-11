09 Held For Violating Renting Laws
Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2025 | 07:39 PM
Police have arrested nine individuals for violating renting laws in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad police station here in Monday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Police have arrested nine individuals for violating renting laws in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad police station here in Monday.
According to police spokesman during the targeted operation, tenants without proper registration of their details were taken into custody, and cases have been lodged against them.
SP Rawal Saad Arshad commended the efforts of Sadiqabad police station and stated that the purpose of such search operations is to keep a close watch on criminal and law-breaking elements and bring them before the court. He urged citizens to ensure the registration of tenancy details in compliance with the law.
SP made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.
