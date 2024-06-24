09 Illegal Arm Holders Apprehended During Operation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2024 | 08:46 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Police have arrested nine illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Monday.
According to police spokesman, Rata Amaral police held Fayyaz and Umar recovered 01 pistol 30 bore each from his possession . Similarly, Waris Khan police recovered 01 pistol 09mm from Haroon and Tariq.
Following operation, Naseerabad police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Nasir.Gujjar Khan police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Rafaqat and 01 pistol 30 bore was recovered from Talib.Dhamyal police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Usman.
Kahuta Police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Faisal.Police have registered cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.
Divisional SPs commended police teams said that operations will be continued against those who possesses illegal weapons without any discrimination.
