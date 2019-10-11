0.9 Million Indian troops have held 8 million Kashmiris hostage: PM

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said 0.9 million Indian army have made 8 million Kashmiris hostagesKashmir is globally recognized disputed area.

I am wondered that international media is covering Hong-Kong protest as headline but ignoring Indian atrocity in Kashmir.He further said that there is complete Blackout of communication system.

Thousand of Kashmiris Including Huryat Rahnuma and children are in jails. Human tragedy is heading towards crises. One hundred thousand Kashmiri had been martyred in struggle for self determination in 30 years. International community needs to solve Kashmir Dispute according to UN resolutions.