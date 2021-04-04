UrduPoint.com
0.9 Mln Children To Be Administered Deworming Tablets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :More than 0.9 million children between 5 to 14 years of age will get free of cost deworming tablets during a five-day-long drive being started from April 5 to prevent parasitic worms from infecting them. Chief Executive Officer(CEO), District Health Authority Dr Faiza Naeem told APP, that the drive will help to overcome malnutrition and intestinal infections among children as abdominal worms can cause several diseases.

The CEO said that children working at different places would also be given medicines besides those studying in seminaries and schools. Dr Faiza said that drive would not be compromised despite the prevailing COVID-19 situation, adding parasitic worms have debilitating consequences on the health and education of children, and on their long-term earning potential. He urged the citizens to cooperate with the health teams as a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed to every nook and corner of the district.

It is pertinent to mention, that "the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 1.5 billion people, or nearly 1 in 4 of the world's population, are infected globally with soil-transmitted helminths, with over 835 million children in need of treatment.

These infections result from poor sanitation and hygiene conditions and tend to have the highest prevalence in children of school-going age. The consequences of chronic worm infections in children are both widespread and debilitating. Worm infections interfere with nutrient uptake, can lead to anaemia, malnourishment, and impaired mental and physical development, and pose a serious threat to children's health, education, and productivity. Infected children are too sick or tired to concentrate at school, or to attend at all. There is a strong body of evidence supporting the benefits of school-based deworming, which include decreased school absenteeism, improved nutrition and cognition, and higher earnings in adulthood".

More Stories From Pakistan

