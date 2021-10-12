09 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as 09 more people tested positive for coronavirus taking the tally of positive cases to 32109 in the province on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 09 more people tested positive for coronavirus taking the tally of positive cases to 32109 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1176513 people were screened for the virus till October 12 out of which 09 more were reported positive.

As many as 31616 affected patients have been recovered from the virus so far while 350 deaths were recorded due to the virus in Balochistan.