UrduPoint.com

09 More Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 10:37 PM

09 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

As many as 09 more people tested positive for coronavirus taking the tally of positive cases to 32109 in the province on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 09 more people tested positive for coronavirus taking the tally of positive cases to 32109 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1176513 people were screened for the virus till October 12 out of which 09 more were reported positive.

As many as 31616 affected patients have been recovered from the virus so far while 350 deaths were recorded due to the virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan October Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE General Budget fo ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE General Budget for 2022-2026 with AED290 billio ..

24 minutes ago
 NA body expresses concern over disbanding of Thall ..

NA body expresses concern over disbanding of Thallian housing scheme by FGEHA

51 seconds ago
 PA body sought detail of expenditures incurred on ..

PA body sought detail of expenditures incurred on all highways, motorways constr ..

53 seconds ago
 UN Office in Belarus Helped Pay for Lawyers for Pr ..

UN Office in Belarus Helped Pay for Lawyers for Protesters - Diplomatic Mission

54 seconds ago
 Pakistan urges new int'l arms control order that a ..

Pakistan urges new int'l arms control order that addresses security concerns of ..

57 seconds ago
 Zartaj appreciates performance of law enforcement ..

Zartaj appreciates performance of law enforcement agencies for country

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.