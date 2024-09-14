09 Out Of 11 DISCOs’ BoDs Notified By Power Division, Musadik Tells Senate
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2024 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Minister for Energy, Senator Musadik Masood Malik on Saturday apprised the Upper House of the Parliament that nine out of the total 11 electric power distribution companies (DISCOs)’s board of directors (BoDs) have been notified by the Power Division after fulfilling the codal obligations.
He was responding during the calling attention notice of Senator Saifullah Abro on delayed appointment of new Chairmen and Members of Board of Directors of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, Sukkur Electric Supply Company and Power Planning & Monitoring Company (PPMC) as the Government has already dissolved the other Boards of DISCOs.
Senator Abro had alleged that there were 10 DISCOs across the country and out of that eight’s board of directors were nominated but the two in Sindh were still awaiting namely Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO).
Minister for Energy Musadik Malik said there was no doubt about the fact that the country was passing through harsh times and improvement of the boards of DISCOs was critical.
“Inflation and employment are the important issues of the public. The 40% inflation rate has dropped to 9% and growth rate spiked up from 0 to 3% and the developing areas where farmers live are facing 6% development ratio this means that some improvement is taking place and I would like to present the economic indicators when the House permits,” he said.
Senator Musadik Malik noted that there were 11 DISCOs under the Power Division out of which nine of them got their boards notified while three were pending.
Among the pending, the first was PPMC whereas its Board nomination committee was held and the board was formed. However, the BODs’ list was sent to the Prime Minister and he has approved it whereas it was also presented before the cabinet committee on SOEs which has also approved it. However its gazette notification was pending, he added.
The Minister underlined that the SEPCO and HESCO shared the same status as board nomination committee meetings were held and the nominated boards’s list were sent to the PM Office and then to SOE subcommittee of cabinet which would be notified in the next two weeks.
“All the three boards have been formed and would be notified in the coming days,” he said. Unprecedently, the quorum was pointed out by treasury benches whereas the Chairman Senate said, “The quorum should have been pointed out by the Opposition whereas the agenda has been completed and the counting for the quorum would commence so that the media headlines should not flash that the Senate was adjourned without completion of its agenda.”
The chair on protest of the Opposition ordered to ring bells in the House to call other members outside the chamber to complete the quorum for five minutes. However, there were only twelve members present in the House and it lacked quorum. The House was adjourned to meet again on Sunday (September 15th) at 4pm.
