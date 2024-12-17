09 Outlaws Arrested; Narcotics, Weapons Recovered
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended nine outlaws involved in different criminal activities, and recovered weapon, and narcotics from their possession.
According to police spokesman, the Islamabad Police Sumbal and Khana station teams took action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons and drug peddling activities.
The police team arrested two accused involved in different criminal activities and recovered 510 gram heroin and one iron punch from their possession.
Moreover, seven absconders and proclaimed offenders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.
SSP Operations/ Investigation Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.
