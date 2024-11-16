09 Persons Involved In Online Gambling On Cricket Matches Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2024 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Police have allegedly arrested nine people involved in online gambling on cricket and other games and recovered with a total of Rs. 144,260 at stake and mobile phones from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, the arrested individuals were identified as Akhlaq, Tahir, Waqas, Khawar, Nadeem, Khawar Jamal, Waheed Akhtar, Waheed Akmal, and Nazakat.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar commended police team and stated that the suspects will be presented in court with solid evidence and will be punished.
He emphasized that gambling is a root cause of other social evils and assured that strict action against such activities will be continued.
Recent Stories
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khawaja Salman visits PDMA, says efforts intensified to combat smog2 minutes ago
-
CM condemns terrorism in Kalat2 minutes ago
-
Uncle kills nephew in property dispute2 minutes ago
-
Writer, historian Ghulam Rasool Mehr remembered2 minutes ago
-
Smog: five flights canceled, 55 delayed2 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Police intensify crackdown on criminal elements, two drug dealers arrested12 minutes ago
-
56 cases registered in drive to prevent smog12 minutes ago
-
PS Sabzi Mandi arrest 379 Criminals, recover 93 miln12 minutes ago
-
UAJK organizes expo to guide students career pathway12 minutes ago
-
50 new cases registered over trash, crop residue burning12 minutes ago
-
33 criminals arrested; drugs, illegal weapons seized22 minutes ago
-
Boiler sealed, owner fined over pollution22 minutes ago