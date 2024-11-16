Open Menu

09 Persons Involved In Online Gambling On Cricket Matches Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2024 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Police have allegedly arrested nine people involved in online gambling on cricket and other games and recovered with a total of Rs. 144,260 at stake and mobile phones from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, the arrested individuals were identified as Akhlaq, Tahir, Waqas, Khawar, Nadeem, Khawar Jamal, Waheed Akhtar, Waheed Akmal, and Nazakat.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar commended police team and stated that the suspects will be presented in court with solid evidence and will be punished.

He emphasized that gambling is a root cause of other social evils and assured that strict action against such activities will be continued.

