09 proclaimed offenders arrested in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested nine (09) proclaimed offenders and court absconders. Police spokesman on Friday said that on the direction of DPO Amara Ather; teams of various police stations of district have started operation against proclaimed offenders and conducted raids at different areas under their jurisdiction.

Police have succeeded in arresting nine proclaimed offenders including Muhammad Ishaq, Muhammad Sajjad, Abul Razzaq, Ansar Abbas, Muhammad Muneer, Shafqat, Akhter Hayyat, Fahad Hussain and Muhammad Imran. The proclaimed Offenders were wanted in over dozen of cases of robbery, theft and attempt of murder. Police have started further investigation.