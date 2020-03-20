UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

09 Proclaimed Offenders Arrested In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 03:44 PM

09 proclaimed offenders arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested nine (09) proclaimed offenders and court absconders. Police spokesman on Friday said that on the direction of DPO Amara Ather

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested nine (09) proclaimed offenders and court absconders. Police spokesman on Friday said that on the direction of DPO Amara Ather; teams of various police stations of district have started operation against proclaimed offenders and conducted raids at different areas under their jurisdiction.

Police have succeeded in arresting nine proclaimed offenders including Muhammad Ishaq, Muhammad Sajjad, Abul Razzaq, Ansar Abbas, Muhammad Muneer, Shafqat, Akhter Hayyat, Fahad Hussain and Muhammad Imran. The proclaimed Offenders were wanted in over dozen of cases of robbery, theft and attempt of murder. Police have started further investigation.

Related Topics

Murder Police Robbery Court

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first regionally in World Happiness Repo ..

16 minutes ago

Life amid Coronavirus fears

17 minutes ago

The Sukkur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCC) es ..

1 minute ago

Only essential staff will be present at offices: D ..

1 minute ago

35 booked, Rs. 12.01 mln fine imposed in Mianwali

1 minute ago

Markets rally on huge economic support plans

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.