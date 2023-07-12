Open Menu

09 Wanted Criminals Held

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 05:30 PM

09 wanted criminals held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have arrested nine wanted criminals from different areas during a crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, New Town Police held Roohullah in a cheque dishonour case.

Similarly, Rata Amral Police nabbed Imran who was involved in closing the shops at gunpoint.

While, Taxila police arrested four proclaimed offenders Irfan, Amjad, Maria and Fatima wanted in the kidnapping case while wanted criminal Arbab was booked in the fraud case.

Following the operation, Civil Lines police netted Haris for carrying illegal weapons while Mohsin, the wanted criminal in the case of disturbing the chastity of a woman, was arrested.

Divisional SPs commended police teams said that the arrested criminals will be brought to justice with solid evidence, and the accomplices and their facilitators will be punished.

