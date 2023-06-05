0ne held, stolen motorcycle recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Police during an operation here on Monday, nabbed a motorcycle lifter and recovered four stolen motorcycles from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police held Sharif Khan involved in motorcycle theft and recovered four stolen motorcycles from his custody.

Police have registered a case against him and started an investigation.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Faisal Salim hailed the performance of the police team and said, "The accused will be brought to court with solid evidence and will be punished."He said, "Strict action will be taken against those who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets."