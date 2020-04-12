0ver 1,000 ration bags distributed among poor people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in collaboration with Turkish Non Governmental Organization (NGO), IHH-NL Selami Yuksl, Sunday organized a simple ceremony to distribute ration bags among poor and deserving citizens who are facing difficulties due to the lockdown.

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwarul Haq, Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Director Admin and Finance, RDA Khalid Javed Goraya, General Secretary IHH-NL, Ikhlaqur Rehman and others were present on the occasion.

Turkish Ambassador while addressing the participants said that Coronavirus was pandemic due to which grave situation was being faced worldwide and it was a difficult time for poor and deserving people.

He said Pakistan and Turkey were two brotherly countries and their relationship was centuries old. Turkish people had a great love for the Pakistani brethren, he said adding Turkey would not leave Pakistan alone in this critical period.

"We will extend moral and financial support to the needy people of Pakistan," he said.

Turkish NGO, IHH-NL would continue to help poor and needy people of Pakistan, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said, all out efforts were being made to prevent spread of Coronavirus.

He expressed the hope that the situation would be improved soon in Pakistan as the government took solid step to prevent spread of the virus. He also thanked the Turkish Ambassador for extending support and help for the deserving people of Pakistan.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman RDA also thanked the ambassador. He said, it was a good gesture for a noble a cause as Turkish government had come forward to help deserving people of Pakistan.

He said, Turkey and Pakistan were working together for the welfare of the needy people.

He said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was making all out efforts to improve the living standards of the people.

Over 1000 ration bags were distributed among deserving citizens at different points including RDA Office, Pirwadahi, Dhok Hasso, Bhabra Bazar, Chittian Hattian, Landa Bazar and Naya Mohalla.