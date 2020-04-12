UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

0ver 1,000 Ration Bags Distributed Among Poor People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 04:10 PM

0ver 1,000 ration bags distributed among poor people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in collaboration with Turkish Non Governmental Organization (NGO), IHH-NL Selami Yuksl, Sunday organized a simple ceremony to distribute ration bags among poor and deserving citizens who are facing difficulties due to the lockdown.

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwarul Haq, Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Director Admin and Finance, RDA Khalid Javed Goraya, General Secretary IHH-NL, Ikhlaqur Rehman and others were present on the occasion.

Turkish Ambassador while addressing the participants said that Coronavirus was pandemic due to which grave situation was being faced worldwide and it was a difficult time for poor and deserving people.

He said Pakistan and Turkey were two brotherly countries and their relationship was centuries old. Turkish people had a great love for the Pakistani brethren, he said adding Turkey would not leave Pakistan alone in this critical period.

"We will extend moral and financial support to the needy people of Pakistan," he said.

Turkish NGO, IHH-NL would continue to help poor and needy people of Pakistan, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said, all out efforts were being made to prevent spread of Coronavirus.

He expressed the hope that the situation would be improved soon in Pakistan as the government took solid step to prevent spread of the virus. He also thanked the Turkish Ambassador for extending support and help for the deserving people of Pakistan.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman RDA also thanked the ambassador. He said, it was a good gesture for a noble a cause as Turkish government had come forward to help deserving people of Pakistan.

He said, Turkey and Pakistan were working together for the welfare of the needy people.

He said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was making all out efforts to improve the living standards of the people.

Over 1000 ration bags were distributed among deserving citizens at different points including RDA Office, Pirwadahi, Dhok Hasso, Bhabra Bazar, Chittian Hattian, Landa Bazar and Naya Mohalla.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Turkey Rawalpindi Sunday Moral All Government Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 80 new coronavirus cases, total at ..

1 hour ago

Japanese firm, university develop COVID-19 rapid g ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department completes 664 notary ..

2 hours ago

Courts&#039; construction works in Madinat Zayed, ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Economy reduces fees for 94 services

2 hours ago

Thailand confirms 33 new coronavirus infections, t ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.