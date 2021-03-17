1, 000 students invited to witness Youm-e-Pakistan parade rehearsal

Station Commander Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani had invited 1,000 students to witness the `Youm-e-Pakistan' full dress rehearsal in recognition of their dedicated work and arrangements for "Tree for Pakistan" campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Station Commander Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani had invited 1,000 students to witness the `Youm-e-Pakistan' full dress rehearsal in recognition of their dedicated work and arrangements for "Tree for Pakistan" campaign.

They offered the invitation in a visit of Station Commander Brig.

Ijaz Qamar Kiani along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Mahmood, Deputy Coccissioner Rawalpinci Capt. Anwar ul Haq and ADC Abdullah Mahmood to Government Girls Higher Secondary school Dhoke Kashmirian and Government Girls Higher Secondary School Shimla Islamia here on Wednesday, said directorate of Public Relations.

The School education Authority thanked the Station Commander Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani for acknowledging the work and spirit of students and staff.