1, 09, 19 Fine Tickets Issued Over Major Violations Of Traffic Laws In Last Week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued 1, 09,19 fine tickets to road users over major violations of traffic rules during the last week, a police spokesman said.

He said that special campaign is underway to check violations while various squads headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain were performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

During the last week, a police spokesman said that action was taken against 2,679 motorists over lane-violation, 1,337 motorists for not fastening seat belt during drive, 493 motorists for using mobile during drive and 3,792 motorcyclists for not using helmets.

Likewise, 154 road users were fined over violations of speed limit, 191 over wrong parking, 900 for having vehicles with tinted glasses, 1076 for having fancy number plates on vehicles and 153 for not having driving licenses.

The SSP (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain said that campaign was underway to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city.

He said that ITP personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said that ITP was utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people.

