1, 246 cases of various diseases reported in flood-hit areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :At least 1, 246 cases of various diseases have been reported in flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Cough, fever, diarrhea, pneumonia, dengue and malaria cases have also been reported in flood-hit areas.

According to data shared by the health department, it has been reported in hospitals and health centers of many other districts including Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swat, Shangla, Dir and DI Khan.