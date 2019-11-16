1, 26, 363 drivers fined over reckless driving during ongoing year

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined 1,26, 363 persons over negligent and careless driving during the ongoing year, a police spokesman said on Saturday

He said that TP is also endeavoring to maintain exemplary traffic system in the city and check those involved in negligence on roads. He said that 1,26, 363 persons were issued fine tickets for driving vehicles and bikes recklessly. He said efforts are underway to maintain traffic discipline in the city and cooperation of people is crucial to ensure it.

The spokesman said that fine tickets are issued not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to make citizens more law abiding to ensure safety to their own lives on roads.

The ITP is conducting awareness campaign to educate road users which has the focus to curb amateur driving, one-wheeling, careless driving, risky stunts on roads and ensuring lane discipline.

Meanwhile, the SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that ITP personnel will continue their efforts for ensuring safe road environment in the Capital and urged the people to cooperate with them to make this city accident-free.