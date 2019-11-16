UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1, 26, 363 Drivers Fined Over Reckless Driving During Ongoing Year

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 06:32 PM

1, 26, 363 drivers fined over reckless driving during ongoing year

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined 1,26, 363 persons over negligent and careless driving during the ongoing year, a police spokesman said on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined 1,26, 363 persons over negligent and careless driving during the ongoing year, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said that TP is also endeavoring to maintain exemplary traffic system in the city and check those involved in negligence on roads. He said that 1,26, 363 persons were issued fine tickets for driving vehicles and bikes recklessly. He said efforts are underway to maintain traffic discipline in the city and cooperation of people is crucial to ensure it.

The spokesman said that fine tickets are issued not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to make citizens more law abiding to ensure safety to their own lives on roads.

The ITP is conducting awareness campaign to educate road users which has the focus to curb amateur driving, one-wheeling, careless driving, risky stunts on roads and ensuring lane discipline.

Meanwhile, the SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that ITP personnel will continue their efforts for ensuring safe road environment in the Capital and urged the people to cooperate with them to make this city accident-free.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Fine Vehicles Road Traffic

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif thanks LHC for deciding Nawaz Shari ..

18 minutes ago

LHC sets aside govt's condition of indemnity bond ..

34 minutes ago

LHC's draft recommends four-week time for Nawaz S ..

50 minutes ago

FBR establishes free of cost helpline to facilitat ..

51 seconds ago

Man held for looting house of friend, gold ornamen ..

53 seconds ago

Justice Azhar Saleem Babar sworn in as Acting Chie ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.