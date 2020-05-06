1, 26,000 sacks of wheat purchased from Mianwali

Keeping in view the corona virus protocol at wheat procurement centers 1, 26,000 sacks of wheat have purchased at all the six purchasing centers in Mianwali district so far

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Keeping in view the corona virus protocol at wheat procurement centers 1, 26,000 sacks of wheat have purchased at all the six purchasing centers in Mianwali district so far.

Briefing to Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah in wheat procurement review meeting here on Wednesday the District food Controller (DFC) has told that adopting the principle "first come, first get" over 5,00,000 gunny bags have been delivered to 1671 cultivators.

He said it was also hoped department will achieve wheat procurement target of 7,27,000 before time adding that for prevention of wheat transportation from the district to KP province strict vigilance was being exercised at 7 check posts in the district.

Deputy Commissioner has directed the DFC for making sure the addressing valid complaints of the cultivators at wheat purchase centers.

"Farmers should not be exploited and their payments should also not be hindered," DC added.