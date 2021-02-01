UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1, 280 Salt-tolerant Plants Updated In EHALOPH Database : Webinar Told

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 07:20 PM

1, 280 salt-tolerant plants updated in eHALOPH database : Webinar told

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The `eHALOPH - a database of salt-tolerant plants' at present included 1,280 records of salt-tolerant plants, belonging to 123 plant families, and with the Amaranthaceae having almost a quarter of all halophytes." Professor Dr Tim Flowers from the University of Sussex United Kingdom, who is one of the leading halophyte biologists of the world, informed this in his lecture to the participants of a webinar on "eHALOPH" at the Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan Institute of Sustainable Halophyte Utilization University of Karachi , said a statement on Monday.

He said the database eHALOPH could be used for exploring traits linked to salt tolerance and for selection of species for saline agriculture, bioremediation, and rehabilitation of the degraded lands.

Prof. Dr Tim Flowers mentioned that eHALOPH, which consists of the records of plant species tolerant of salt concentrations of about 80 mm sodium chloride or more, along with data on plant type, life form, ecotypes, presence or absence of salt glands, photosynthetic types, antioxidants, secondary metabolites, compatible solutes, habitat, economic usages and published articles about germination, microbial interactions, mycorrhizal status, bioremediation and molecular data of halophytes.

Prof. Dr Flowers informed participants about the taxonomic information of halophytes and mentioned that the database of salt-tolerant plants has been updated and the geographical distribution of species has been enriched with the help of Google maps. The database can be used with or without registration, he added.

Professor Flowers said that registration is a simple process and only requires the provision of a name, an email address, the country in which the user lives/works, and their institution or department. The registered users could download data in the form of a file compatible with excel, he pointed out.

The KU MAK-ISHU organized the webinar in connection with 'Professor Dr M Ajmal Khan Memorial Lecture Series'.

Earlier, Director MAK-ISHU, Professor Dr Bilquees Gul, informed participants about the objectives and importance of the webinar, which was attended by a large number of research students, faculty, and people interested in saline agriculture from Pakistan, China, USA, Germany, Australia, and Tunisia.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan USA World Google Australia China Agriculture Germany United Kingdom Tunisia Karachi University All From Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi orders disbursement of AED6.5 mil ..

11 minutes ago

Lifebuoy becomes Official Hygiene partner of Pakis ..

1 hour ago

Govt to establish 30 more accountability courts ac ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Princes ..

2 hours ago

PCB U16 National One-Day Tournament details announ ..

2 hours ago

Hammad Azhar tests positive for COVID-19

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.