1 arrested, 120 bottles of liquor recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a liquor supplier and recovered 120 bottles of liquor from his possession during crackdown here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Kahuta police held liquor supplier Faizan Ali.

Police have registered a case against him and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Ahmad Zanir Cheema appreciated the performance of police team adding that crackdown against drug dealers and liquor suppliers will be continued. The other facilitators of the accused will also be arrested. The accused will be challaned with solid evidences.