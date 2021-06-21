1 arrested, 940 gm heroin seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Customs Monday arrested an accused from Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) and recovered 940 gram heroin from his luggage.

According to Customs spokesman, Model Customs Collectorate intercepted a passenger traveling abroad for checking. During the search, the officials recovered 940 gram heroin valuing Rs9.4 million concealed tactfully in the suitcase.

Further investigation was underway, said the spokesman.