UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1 Arrested, 940 Gm Heroin Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 08:14 PM

1 arrested, 940 gm heroin seized

Customs Monday arrested an accused from Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) and recovered 940 gram heroin from his luggage

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Customs Monday arrested an accused from Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) and recovered 940 gram heroin from his luggage.

According to Customs spokesman, Model Customs Collectorate intercepted a passenger traveling abroad for checking. During the search, the officials recovered 940 gram heroin valuing Rs9.4 million concealed tactfully in the suitcase.

Further investigation was underway, said the spokesman.

Related Topics

From Million Airport

Recent Stories

MPAs from Gujrat call on Chief Minister Sardar Usm ..

1 minute ago

US, UK, EU, Canada Urge Belarus to Cooperate With ..

1 minute ago

1st Scientific Training on 'Phenotypic Characteriz ..

1 minute ago

Man dies in train accident

4 minutes ago

CCI approves National Electricity Policy 2021 to r ..

4 minutes ago

Food Safety Authority to be extended to whole prov ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.