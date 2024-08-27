1 Bandit killed, 2 escape in police encounter in Chichawatni

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) One bandit was killed while two of his accomplices managed to escape during the police shootout in the Dera Rahim area of Chichawatni, on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson from the District Police Office (DPO), officers stopped three armed bandits near 110, Nine L.

Upon noticing the police, the bandits opened fire and fled into a nearby field.

In the exchange of gunfire, one bandit was severely injured and died at the scene.

The deceased has been identified as Shahadat Ali who was wanted in connection with 12 serious criminal cases in the Pakpattan district.

Police reported that Ali was shot during the altercation although they believe his accomplices may have also contributed to his injuries.

APP/mjm/378