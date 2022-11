SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Neika-pura police claimed on Monday to have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession.

A spokesperson for police said that during snap checking Neika-pura police arrested a drug peddler Muhammed Nawaz besides recovering 1.270-kg hashish from him.

A case was registered while further investigation was under way.