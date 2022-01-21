UrduPoint.com

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2022 | 10:34 PM

1 dead, 2 injured in road accident

One person died and 2 got injured when a speeding trailer hit motorcycles near Toll Plaza at N5 National Highway in Ahmadpur East area

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :One person died and 2 got injured when a speeding trailer hit motorcycles near Toll Plaza at N5 National Highway in Ahmadpur East area.

According to police sources, a speeding trailer crossed the divider and went to the other side of the road where he crushed motorcycle riders.

As a result, one Abdul Qayyum died on the spot while Idrees and Jabbar got injured.

The injured were rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ahamdpur East.

Police have taken trailer into custody and started looking for the driver.

