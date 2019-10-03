1 dead, five injured in bus-van collision near Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :As many as one person died, other five were critically injured when a speeding passenger bus collided with a van near Northern bypass Karachi city on early Thursday.

According to Rescue teams, rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and officials shifted the wounded persons to Abbasi Shaheed hospitals.

Rescue police officials in the area said the accident happened due to over-speeding and negligence of the drivers of the two vehicles and both were being interrogated after registration of the case.