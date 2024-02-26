1 dead, over dozen wounded as passenger coach rolls over into ditch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A passenger coach carrying intercity travellers crashed into a ditch near the Lower Dir district on Monday, killing at least one person on the spot while injuring more than a dozen.

According to the Deputy commissioner the incident occurred when the driver of the passenger coach lost control and overturned the vehicle into the ditch, a private news channel reported.

Following the accident, ambulances rescue crews, and security forces rushed to the area.

The injured were shifted to the District hospital in Dir.

As per the initial police report, the accident occurred due to overspeeding.