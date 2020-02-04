1 dead, two injured in hotel roof collapses incident in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :One person died, while two others sustained wounds when a roof of a hotel situated at the Madrisa Road in Kali Ismail area of Quetta caved in trapping three persons under the debris on wee hours of Tuesday.

Reacting to the information, Police with the help of local residents started rescue operation and retrieved one body from the rubble while two others were pulled alive injured, a private news channel.

According to Rescue officials, the deceased was identified as Babul Jan while Fidaur Rehman and Sarfaraz sustained wounds in the incident.

The dead and injured were shifted to Civil Hospital, Quetta. Hospital sources said both the injured are stable.