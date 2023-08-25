1 die, 3 injured as mud house roof collapsed in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :One person was killed and three people including women and children were seriously injured when the roof of a crude house collapsed due to rain on Friday near Garja Road Chak Jalal Deen in Rawalpindi.

According to the details, the sources of Rescue 1122 said that a person died on the spot due to the collapse of the roof of a one-storey house, the private news channel reported.

Rescue sources said that the entire family was buried in the rubble when the roof collapsed while they were sleeping.

According to rescue officials, the injured were shifted to hospital for further treatment.