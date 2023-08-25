Open Menu

1 Die, 3 Injured As Mud House Roof Collapsed In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2023 | 10:50 AM

1 die, 3 injured as mud house roof collapsed in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :One person was killed and three people including women and children were seriously injured when the roof of a crude house collapsed due to rain on Friday near Garja Road Chak Jalal Deen in Rawalpindi.

According to the details, the sources of Rescue 1122 said that a person died on the spot due to the collapse of the roof of a one-storey house, the private news channel reported.

Rescue sources said that the entire family was buried in the rubble when the roof collapsed while they were sleeping.

According to rescue officials, the injured were shifted to hospital for further treatment.

Related Topics

Injured Road Died Rawalpindi Rescue 1122 Women Family

Recent Stories

Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza So ..

Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza Solangi

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

2 hours ago
 AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE ba ..

AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE banks until end of June 2023

9 hours ago
 Financial, realty blue chips continue to drive UAE ..

Financial, realty blue chips continue to drive UAE stock markets

9 hours ago
 Two day training session to uplift "Minority Facil ..

Two day training session to uplift "Minority Facilitation Desks" held

11 hours ago
UAE&#039;s inclusion into BRICS opens up significa ..

UAE&#039;s inclusion into BRICS opens up significant development prospects: Mini ..

11 hours ago
 Minister stresses to highlight public issues for s ..

Minister stresses to highlight public issues for solving them on priority

11 hours ago
 Senator asks ECP to hold elections after completin ..

Senator asks ECP to hold elections after completing delimitation process

11 hours ago
 Traffic cop killed in road mishap

Traffic cop killed in road mishap

11 hours ago
 G7 powers condemn failed North Korean satellite la ..

G7 powers condemn failed North Korean satellite launch

11 hours ago
 Defending champ Alcaraz could face Sinner in US Op ..

Defending champ Alcaraz could face Sinner in US Open quarter-finals

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan