1 die, 5 unconscious due to gas suffocation in Sialkot

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :One was killed and five others fall unconscious due to gas suffocation in a Marquee near Daska-Pasrur road in Sialkot on Monday.

According to a private media report, the incident happened when Marquee workers burnt coals to keep the Marque warm at night resulting in casualty while asleep, as the smoke emitting from the burning coal caused suffocation after it filled the Marquee.

Rescue officials reached the site after being informed and shifted the dead body and injured to hospital for treatment.