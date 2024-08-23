1 Die As Mazda Truck Rams Into Bus In Karachi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2024 | 09:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) At least one person was killed and two others got injured when a Mazda truck collided head-on with a passenger bus near New Sabzi Mandi, Karachi on Friday.
According to police, the bus was carrying passengers when it was hit by the Mazda truck near the new Sabzi mandi, a private news channel reported.
Soon after receiving information about the accident, Levies Force personnel rushed to the area along with rescue workers who shifted the body and the injured to the Hospital.
Police informed that the speeding Mazda truck smashed into the passenger bus due to taking a wrong-way turn.
