1 died, 17 new corona cases reported

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :One more corona patient had died, while 17 new cases were tested positive with the deadly virus during the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Health Authority on Thursday, among the new cases, five belonged to Rawal Town, three from Potohar town, five from Rawalpindi Cantt, while one each case was reported from Gujar Khan, Kotli sattian, Taxila and Jehlum.

"Presently 12 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 23 in Institute of Urology, 8 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Holy Family Hospital," the report said.

The report updated that two patients were on ventilators in critical condition,19 stable and 23 on oxygen support.

"As many as 2,907,801 people including 43,020 health workers and 2,864,781 other citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus while the positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 1.17 per cent in the district," it added.