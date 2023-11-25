Open Menu

1 Died, 22 People Rescued After Fire Erupted At Shopping Mall

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2023 | 01:10 PM

1 died, 22 people rescued after fire erupted at shopping mall

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) of District East Altaf Shaikh has said that 22 people have been rescued and shifted to Jinnah hospital in the wake of a fire that erupted in a shopping mall in the district.

He said that out of which one person died while being transferred to the hospital, according to a report presented to the Caretaker, Sindh Chief Minister (CM).

He said, "Four floors of the shopping mall have been cleared, and the fifth and sixth floors are being cleared."

He further said, "Hospital sources have confirmed the deaths of seven people."

