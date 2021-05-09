UrduPoint.com
1 Died, 6 More Tested COVID-19 Positive In Attock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 06:10 PM

1 died, 6 more tested COVID-19 positive in Attock

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The number of confirmed covid-19 positive patients in Attock keeps escalating as six more tested positive on Sunday raising the number of positive patients to 2061 while one person more fall victim to virus in the district, it was officially said.

According to health officials, Safdar- a native of Hazro died of the virus in the district during past 24 hours.

District focal person for Covid-19 Dr Kashif Hussain has informed that among the six new patients detected on Sunday, five belongs to Attock city while one to Jand. He informed that the number of active patients in the district is 174 and in which 169 are home isolated while 5 others are hospitalized. While giving details of active patients, he informed that 125 active patients are in Attock city, 16 in Jand, 14 in Hazro, 9 in Pindigheab, 7 in Hassanabdal while 3 in Fatehjang.

He informed that as many as four suspected patient is also admitted in district headquarters hospital and in which four are in critical condition.

He informed that number of suspected patients in the district raised to 33,321 while screening of as many as 36,573 persons is carried out across the district in which 30,997 were tested negative. Responding a question, he said that result of as many as 263 suspected patients are awaited. He informed that so far 1,848 persons have recovered from the virus in the district so far.

Responding to a question, he said that safe burial of as many as 122 patients including Covid-19 positive and suspected have so far carried out in the district. While giving details about these persons, Dr Hussain has said that among them 39 deaths reported out of 2033 positive patients in district, 52 deaths reported of Confirmed Covid-19 in out of district hospitals while 31 deaths reported of suspected covid-19 in district hospitals.

