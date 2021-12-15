UrduPoint.com

1 Died In Firing Incident In Quetta

Wed 15th December 2021 | 04:48 PM

1 died in firing incident in quetta

Unknown armed men shot dead a man near Sariab Mill area of Quetta on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man near Sariab Mill area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Maulvi Abdul Manan resident of Sariab Mill was near his area when armed assailants riding a motorbike came there and opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was rushed to civil hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason of killing could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

