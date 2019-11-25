UrduPoint.com
1 Dies, 18 Injured In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 03:17 PM

Hub (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th November, 2019) A man has died and 18 other have been injured in road mishap in Hub city of Balochistan.According to media reports, a speedy bus overturned near Hub in Balochistan and as a result 19 got injured.

They were shifted to Civil hospital for medical assistance where one succumbed to injuries.According to hospital sources that 6 women were also included in injured persons while dead body of the perished was shifted to mortury.

