1 Dies, 4 Injured After Exchange Of Firing On Property Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 05:16 PM

1 dies, 4 injured after exchange of firing on property dispute

A youth has been killed and 4 persons including 2 brothers have been critically injured in firing exchange between two groups

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th November, 2019) A youth has been killed and 4 persons including 2 brothers have been critically injured in firing exchange between two groups.

According to media reports, the property dispute was going on between Aslam and Ahmad while the dispute intensified last night then accused opened fire and killed Zahid 22 while his 4 accompanied were injured.Accused fled the scene after the incident.Police started legal action against the accused.

