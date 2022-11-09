UrduPoint.com

1 Dies, 5 Others Injured In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2022 | 03:10 PM

1 dies, 5 others injured in road mishap

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Atleast one person died and five others sustained injuries in a road accident near Mujgol locality of district Upper Chitral here on Wednesday.

According to police, all of the vehicle occupants sustained injuries, while the deceased person namely Anees son of Saif Ur Rehman succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The injured were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ). The conditions of the five others were stated to be stable.

