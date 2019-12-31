UrduPoint.com
1 Dies Other Injured In Road Mishap In Sheikhupura

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 02:02 PM

1 dies other injured in road mishap in Sheikhupura

A young man has been killed and other one has been injured in road mishap in Sheikhupura

Sheikhupura (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) A young man has been killed and other one has been injured in road mishap in Sheikhupura.According to media reports, Mohammad Kashif 22 was on the way with his friend Iftikhar Ahmad on motorbike suddenly they fell down on the road when his shawl was trapped in motorbike tyre.

As a result his behind bus hit him and he died on the spot and his friend got critically injured.Iftikhar Ahmad was shifted to hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

