1 Dies While Buying Subsidised Flour In Mirpur Khas

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2023 | 09:40 PM

1 dies while buying subsidised flour in Mirpur Khas

A labourer died of suffocation after a stampede at a selling point of subsidised flour bags in Mirpur Khas city of Sindh on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :A labourer died of suffocation after a stampede at a selling point of subsidised flour bags in Mirpur Khas city of Sindh on Saturday.

According to private media report, the incident occurred in Gulistan-e-Baldia Lawn near the commissioner's office.

The ill-fated labourer, who was father of six children, fell down due to rush at the selling point and died of suffocation.

Later, the relatives staged a protest in front of the press club by placing his body on the road.

