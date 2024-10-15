1 Elderly Woman Dead, 18 Others Injured In Traffic Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2024 | 11:00 PM
An elderly woman lost her life while 18 others including children sustained injuries in a traffic accident near Bahria Town on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) An elderly woman lost her life while 18 others including children sustained injuries in a traffic accident near Bahria Town on Tuesday.
Dead body of the 75-year old lady identified as Rahima w/o Sarman and injured persons were shifted by Rescue services to nearby hospital.
According to official sources, the injured were identified as Naseema, Deen Muhammad, Fozia, Nabeela, Mubarik, Aqsa, Almas, Hameeda, Kareema, Idrees, Sahib Deen, Haider Bux, Humaira, Najma, Aftab, Mumtaz, Zora and Dua.
