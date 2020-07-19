UrduPoint.com
1 Held For Molesting Teenager On Gunpoint

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 01:20 AM

1 held for molesting teenager on gunpoint

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Jatli police Saturday arrested an accused who molested a teenager boy.

According to police spokesman, Asif Zumurad lodged a complaint that he was raped on gunpoint by Khurram Abbas, Shani, Zohaib alias Zaibi and Samar Shah and filmed the sad incident with their hand gadgets.

Police, after registering the complaint, managed to nab a molester namely Zohaib alias Zaibi and started further investigation in the case.

