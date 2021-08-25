UrduPoint.com

1 Held On Charge Of Molestation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 07:23 PM

1 held on charge of molestation

Rawalpindi police Wednesday arrested an accused allegedly involved in molestation of a 15-year old girl

According to the police spokesman, Ratta Amral police through scientific methods traced and arrested the accused Sohail.

He said police had registered a case against him on the complaint of the victim's mother while the victim's family was a tenant in the accused house.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the officials adding violence against women and children would not be tolerated.

He directed the officials to produce Sohail in the court of law with sufficient evidence so that he could be brought to justice.

