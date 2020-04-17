According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 1 in 10 Pakistanis (9%) claim that someone has confided in them about having suicidal thoughts

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th April, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 1 in 10 Pakistanis (9%) claim that someone has confided in them about having suicidal thoughts.

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Has anyone ever spoken to you about having suicidal thoughts?” In response, 9% said yes while 91% said no.