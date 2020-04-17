UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1 In 10 Pakistanis (9%) Claim That Someone Has Confided In Them About Having Suicidal Thoughts

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 01:01 PM

1 in 10 Pakistanis (9%) claim that someone has confided in them about having suicidal thoughts

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 1 in 10 Pakistanis (9%) claim that someone has confided in them about having suicidal thoughts

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th April, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 1 in 10 Pakistanis (9%) claim that someone has confided in them about having suicidal thoughts.

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Has anyone ever spoken to you about having suicidal thoughts?” In response, 9% said yes while 91% said no.

Related Topics

Pakistan Gallup Women From

Recent Stories

Chinese doctors leave today after sharing expertis ..

5 minutes ago

Locked Down? Not a Problem - This Is How Our Smart ..

25 minutes ago

IMF approves $1.386b disbursement to Pakistan to c ..

35 minutes ago

Price for WTI Oil Falls Below $19 Per Barrel for F ..

4 minutes ago

Death toll rises to 135 after 7027 cases across Pa ..

49 minutes ago

Moscow Likely to See Peak of Coronavirus Cases in ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.